The Siena Saints (1-3) hope to end a three-game road losing streak at the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Milwaukee vs. Siena Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers make 38.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 14.4 percentage points lower than the Saints have allowed to their opponents (53.3%).

The Panthers are the 110th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Saints sit at 333rd.

The 78.2 points per game the Panthers score are just 0.9 more points than the Saints allow (77.3).

Milwaukee has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 77.3 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Milwaukee performed better when playing at home last year, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game away from home.

The Panthers ceded 70.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.5 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Milwaukee performed better in home games last year, draining 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage in road games.

