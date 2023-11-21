Tuesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) against the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 80-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM on November 21.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 80, Marquette 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-4.1)

Kansas (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 156.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

Offensively, Marquette was the 23rd-best team in college basketball (79.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 184th (70.3 points allowed per game).

On the glass, the Golden Eagles were 333rd in college basketball in rebounds (28.4 per game) last season. They were 281st in rebounds conceded (32.6 per game).

With 17.3 assists per game, Marquette was sixth-best in college basketball last year.

Beyond the arc, the Golden Eagles were 39th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.9) last year. They were 108th in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.7% from beyond the arc last year, Marquette was 218th and 247th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Marquette took 42% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 58% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Marquette's buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

Kansas Performance Insights

Kansas put up 75.4 points per game (88th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 68.1 points per contest (118th-ranked).

The Jayhawks grabbed 33.2 boards per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Kansas racked up assists last year, ranking 15th-best in the nation with 16.4 per contest.

The Jayhawks averaged 12 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (66th-ranked).

The Jayhawks made 7 threes per game (219th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 34.7% shooting percentage (151st-ranked) from downtown.

Last year Kansas gave up 6.4 threes per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 31% (37th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Kansas last season, 66.2% of them were two-pointers (75% of the team's made baskets) and 33.8% were threes (25%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.