Green Bay vs. UC Riverside: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Green Bay Phoenix (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Worthington Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UC Riverside vs. Green Bay matchup.
Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UC Riverside Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UC Riverside (-6.5)
|129.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|UC Riverside (-6.5)
|128.5
|-310
|+240
Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Green Bay covered eight times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last year, the Phoenix had an ATS record of 7-19.
- UC Riverside won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Last season, 17 Highlanders games hit the over.
Green Bay Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Green Bay, based on its national championship odds (+8000), ranks much better (37th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (278th).
- The implied probability of Green Bay winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
