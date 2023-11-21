The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) will try to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Green Bay Phoenix (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix shot 39.4% from the field, 6.1% lower than the 45.5% the Highlanders' opponents shot last season.

Green Bay put together a 2-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Phoenix were the 363rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Highlanders finished 121st.

The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 9.9 fewer points than the 69.2 the Highlanders gave up to opponents.

Green Bay went 2-3 last season when it scored more than 69.2 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Green Bay put up 61.8 points per game last season, 4.2 more than it averaged away (57.6).

The Phoenix allowed 75.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.8 away.

Green Bay made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule