The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) will try to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Green Bay Phoenix (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix shot 39.4% from the field, 6.1% lower than the 45.5% the Highlanders' opponents shot last season.
  • Green Bay put together a 2-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Phoenix were the 363rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Highlanders finished 121st.
  • The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 9.9 fewer points than the 69.2 the Highlanders gave up to opponents.
  • Green Bay went 2-3 last season when it scored more than 69.2 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Green Bay put up 61.8 points per game last season, 4.2 more than it averaged away (57.6).
  • The Phoenix allowed 75.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.8 away.
  • Green Bay made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Saint Francis (IL) W 72-56 Resch Center
11/14/2023 @ Valparaiso L 64-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/20/2023 @ Montana State W 54-53 Worthington Arena
11/21/2023 UC Riverside - Worthington Arena
11/25/2023 St. Thomas - Resch Center
11/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

