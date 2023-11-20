The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) meet the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)

Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Gardner: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 65.3 328th 6th 60.5 Points Allowed 63.6 30th 298th 29.6 Rebounds 29.5 302nd 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.9 112th 24th 15.7 Assists 11.6 300th 2nd 8.1 Turnovers 8.0 1st

