The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) welcome in the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Wisconsin went 13-4 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.

The Badgers put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, just 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed.

Wisconsin went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 60.5 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (67.3).

At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.

Beyond the arc, Wisconsin knocked down fewer triples away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) as well.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule