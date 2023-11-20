The Stetson Hatters (1-0) play the Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Information

Milwaukee Top Players (2022-23)

  • BJ Freeman: 18.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kentrell Pullian: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ahmad Rand: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Justin Thomas: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Markeith Browning II: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Stetson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Stephan D. Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stetson Rank Stetson AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank
58th 76.8 Points Scored 78.2 32nd
284th 73.8 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
220th 31.2 Rebounds 35.9 13th
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th
9th 10.0 3pt Made 7.9 112th
117th 13.8 Assists 13.9 109th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 14.6 345th

