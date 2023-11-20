The Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) face the Stetson Hatters (1-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot 45.8% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Hatters allowed to opponents.
  • In games Milwaukee shot better than 45.4% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.
  • The Hatters ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball, the Panthers finished 13th.
  • Last year, the 78.2 points per game the Panthers averaged were just 4.4 more points than the Hatters gave up (73.8).
  • Milwaukee had a 17-4 record last season when putting up more than 73.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Milwaukee posted 84.8 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.3 points per contest.
  • At home, the Panthers surrendered 7.4 fewer points per game (70.1) than in away games (77.5).
  • Milwaukee averaged 8.7 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Providence L 79-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/14/2023 @ Colorado L 106-79 CU Events Center
11/17/2023 Luther W 85-56 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
11/20/2023 Stetson - Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Southern Miss - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/2/2023 @ Green Bay - Resch Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.