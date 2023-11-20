The Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) face the Stetson Hatters (1-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 45.8% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Hatters allowed to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shot better than 45.4% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.

The Hatters ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball, the Panthers finished 13th.

Last year, the 78.2 points per game the Panthers averaged were just 4.4 more points than the Hatters gave up (73.8).

Milwaukee had a 17-4 record last season when putting up more than 73.8 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Milwaukee posted 84.8 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.3 points per contest.

At home, the Panthers surrendered 7.4 fewer points per game (70.1) than in away games (77.5).

Milwaukee averaged 8.7 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule