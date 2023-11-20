The UCLA Bruins (1-0) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game will tip off at 11:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

Marquette vs. UCLA Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Marquette Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCLA Top Players (2022-23)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Marquette vs. UCLA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG UCLA AVG UCLA Rank 23rd 79.3 Points Scored 74.1 119th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 60.7 7th 333rd 28.4 Rebounds 32.2 147th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 39th 8.9 3pt Made 6.1 310th 6th 17.3 Assists 14.4 81st 44th 10.5 Turnovers 9.2 9th

