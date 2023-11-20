Marquette vs. UCLA November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The UCLA Bruins (1-0) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game will tip off at 11:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.
Marquette vs. UCLA Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Marquette Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCLA Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyger Campbell: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaylen Clark: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adem Bona: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- David Singleton: 9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Marquette vs. UCLA Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|UCLA AVG
|UCLA Rank
|23rd
|79.3
|Points Scored
|74.1
|119th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|60.7
|7th
|333rd
|28.4
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|39th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|6th
|17.3
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|9.2
|9th
