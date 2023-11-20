How to Watch Marquette vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Two hot squads hit the court when the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) host the UCLA Bruins (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET. The Golden Eagles are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, winners of three in a row.
Marquette vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Bruins allowed to opponents.
- Marquette had a 24-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Bruins ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
- Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 79.3 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 60.7 the Bruins gave up.
- Marquette had a 24-5 record last season when putting up more than 60.7 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last season, surrendering 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 away from home.
- Marquette made 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|W 95-65
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|W 71-64
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
