The Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) play the Montana State Bobcats (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Worthington Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Montana State Game Information

Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)

Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Montana State Top Players (2022-23)

Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Green Bay vs. Montana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Montana State Rank Montana State AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 124th 73.9 Points Scored 59.3 360th 79th 66.9 Points Allowed 76.5 333rd 294th 29.7 Rebounds 25.3 363rd 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 5.8 347th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.8 237th 221st 12.5 Assists 10.9 331st 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.2 304th

