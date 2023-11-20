Monday's game features the Montana State Bobcats (2-1) and the Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) squaring off at Worthington Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-54 win for heavily favored Montana State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Green Bay vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Green Bay vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 74, Green Bay 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. Montana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Montana State (-19.5)

Montana State (-19.5) Computer Predicted Total: 128.5

Green Bay Performance Insights

While Green Bay ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in points per game last season with 59.3 (-1-worst), it ranked 333rd in college basketball with 76.5 points surrendered per contest.

The Phoenix fell short when it came to rebounding last year, ranking -4-worst in college basketball in rebounds per game (25.3) and 22nd-worst in rebounds allowed per game (34.2).

Last season Green Bay ranked 331st in college basketball in assists, putting up 10.9 per game.

The Phoenix committed 13.2 turnovers per game (304th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.4 turnovers per contest (310th-ranked).

The Phoenix, who ranked 237th in college basketball with 6.8 made threes per game, shot just 30.1% from beyond the arc, which was 12th-worst in the nation.

Green Bay ranked 140th in the country with 6.9 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 264th with a 35.0% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Green Bay took 56.5% two-pointers and 43.5% from three-point land last year. Of the team's buckets, 66.8% were two-pointers and 33.2% were threes.

