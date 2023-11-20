Green Bay vs. Montana State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
The Montana State Bobcats (2-1) hit the court against the Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Montana State vs. Green Bay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Green Bay vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Green Bay vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Montana State Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Montana State (-11.5)
|133.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Montana State (-12.5)
|133.5
|-950
|+590
Green Bay vs. Montana State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Green Bay covered eight times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.
- The Phoenix were an underdog by 11.5 points or more 19 times last year, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.
- Montana State compiled a 19-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Bobcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 32 times last season.
Green Bay Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Green Bay is 38th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+8000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 339th, a difference of 301 spots.
- Green Bay's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
