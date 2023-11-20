The Montana State Bobcats (2-1) hit the court against the Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Montana State vs. Green Bay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Green Bay vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana State Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Montana State (-11.5) 133.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Montana State (-12.5) 133.5 -950 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. Montana State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Green Bay covered eight times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.

The Phoenix were an underdog by 11.5 points or more 19 times last year, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

Montana State compiled a 19-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bobcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 32 times last season.

Green Bay Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Green Bay is 38th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+8000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 339th, a difference of 301 spots.

Green Bay's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

