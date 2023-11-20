How to Watch Green Bay vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) take on the Montana State Bobcats (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Worthington Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix shot at a 39.4% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points below the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.
- Green Bay went 2-7 when it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Phoenix were the 363rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bobcats finished 292nd.
- The Phoenix scored an average of 59.3 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 66.9 the Bobcats gave up to opponents.
- Green Bay went 3-6 last season when it scored more than 66.9 points.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Green Bay averaged 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 57.6 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Phoenix allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than away (76.8).
- At home, Green Bay drained 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than away (30.7%) too.
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 85-44
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Saint Francis (IL)
|W 72-56
|Resch Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 64-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/21/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/25/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Resch Center
