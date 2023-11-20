At Capital One Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023, the Washington Wizards (2-10) aim to end a five-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on MNMT and BSWI.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Wizards matchup.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSWI

MNMT and BSWI Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Bucks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Bucks average 119.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.8 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They have a +30 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Wizards have a -106 scoring differential, falling short by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 114.1 points per game, 11th in the league, and are giving up 122.9 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 233.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 239.7 points per game combined, 5.8 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee is 4-9-0 ATS this season.

Washington is 5-7-0 ATS this year.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 29.5 -115 24.5 Damian Lillard 27.5 -105 22.5 Brook Lopez 11.5 +100 13.0 Malik Beasley 9.5 -115 11.5

Bucks and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

