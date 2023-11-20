The Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) and the Washington Wizards (2-10) are scheduled to play on Monday at Capital One Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Damian Lillard is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSWI

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks won their previous game against the Mavericks, 132-125, on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 40 points, and also had 15 boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 40 15 7 2 1 1 Damian Lillard 27 3 12 1 0 4 Pat Connaughton 16 5 3 2 0 4

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 24.5 points, 3 assists and 11.5 boards per contest.

Lillard posts 22.5 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.

Malik Beasley's numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 4 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis posts 11 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Brook Lopez's numbers for the season are 13 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the field and 55.6% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

