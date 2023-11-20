The Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (2-10) on November 20, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (49.6%).

Milwaukee is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 49.6% from the field.

The Bucks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.

The Bucks put up 119.2 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 122.9 the Wizards allow.

When Milwaukee totals more than 122.9 points, it is 4-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are putting up 118.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are performing better offensively, averaging 119.8 points per contest.

Milwaukee cedes 116.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 117.3 away from home.

In home games, the Bucks are making 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (14.6) than when playing on the road (14.8). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (40.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries