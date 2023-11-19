Sunday's contest at Bramlage Coliseum has the Kansas State Wildcats (3-0) squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-51 win as our model heavily favors Kansas State.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Badgers secured a 66-64 win against South Dakota State.

Wisconsin vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Wisconsin vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 68, Wisconsin 51

Wisconsin Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Badgers had a -128 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.1 points per game. They put up 68.5 points per game to rank 114th in college basketball and gave up 72.6 per outing to rank 339th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Wisconsin averaged 68.6 points per game in Big Ten action, and 68.5 overall.

The Badgers put up more points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (63.9) last season.

Wisconsin conceded fewer points at home (72.7 per game) than on the road (72.8) last season.

