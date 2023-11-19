Two teams on runs will clash when the Toronto Maple Leafs (three consecutive wins) visit the Minnesota Wild (four consecutive losses) on Sunday at Avicii Arena.

See the Maple Leafs-Wild matchup on NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX.

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Avicii Arena

Avicii Arena in , Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Maple Leafs Wild 7-4 TOR

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 64 goals given up (four per game) is 27th in the NHL.

The Wild's 50 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Wild are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Wild have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 25 goals during that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 16 4 13 17 6 7 30% Kirill Kaprizov 16 5 10 15 15 5 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 16 8 6 14 2 6 51.4% Ryan Hartman 15 7 4 11 13 11 44.4% Marco Rossi 16 6 3 9 4 7 40.8%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are allowing 55 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 20th in league action.

The Maple Leafs' 56 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

