Currently, the Minnesota Wild (5-8-3) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-2) at Avicii Arena on Sunday, November 19 at 8:00 AM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Frederick Gaudreau C Out Undisclosed Ryan Hartman RW Questionable Illness

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body Timothy Liljegren D Out Lower Body Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back John Klingberg D Questionable Undisclosed

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX

Location: ,

, Arena: Avicii Arena

Wild Season Insights

The Wild have 50 goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the league.

Minnesota's total of 64 goals allowed (four per game) ranks 31st in the league.

Their -14 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

Toronto's 56 total goals (3.5 per game) make it the seventh-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Its goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the league.

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-145) Wild (+120) 6.5

