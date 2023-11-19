Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has a good matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are conceding the most passing yards in the NFL, 291.2 per game.

Doubs has posted a 343-yard campaign thus} far (38.1 yards per game) with six TDs, reeling in 33 passes out of 59 targets.

Doubs vs. the Chargers

Doubs vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed five opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

13 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 291.2 passing yards per game conceded by the Chargers defense makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

Opponents of the Chargers have totaled 14 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Chargers' defense is 22nd in the league in that category.

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Doubs Receiving Insights

Doubs has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in nine games this season.

Doubs has received 19.6% of his team's 301 passing attempts this season (59 targets).

He has 343 receiving yards on 59 targets to rank 113th in league play with 5.8 yards per target.

Doubs has hauled in a touchdown pass in five of nine games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 31.6% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

With 13 red zone targets, Doubs has been on the receiving end of 26.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

