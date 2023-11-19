Sunday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) and the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-2) at Al McGuire Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-45 and heavily favors Marquette to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 92-58 victory against IUPUI in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Marquette vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Marquette vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 84, Saint Peter's 45

Marquette Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Eagles outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game last season, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.0 points per game (179th in college basketball) and allowed 58.2 per contest (37th in college basketball).

Offensively, Marquette scored 64.0 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its season average (65.0 points per game) was 1 PPG higher.

The Golden Eagles posted 68.9 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 60.8 points per contest.

Defensively Marquette played better at home last year, allowing 52.8 points per game, compared to 63.0 in road games.

