When the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) and Green Bay Packers (3-6) match up on November 19 at Lambeau Field, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love will be under center for their respective offenses. Which quarterback has the edge in this contest? Find out below.

Packers vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Jordan Love vs. Justin Herbert Matchup

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Justin Herbert 9 Games Played 9 58.7% Completion % 67.1% 2,009 (223.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,349 (261.0) 14 Touchdowns 17 10 Interceptions 5 182 (20.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 113 (12.6) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 225.5 yards

: Over/Under 225.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Chargers Defensive Stats

This season, the Chargers have been midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (23.9 per game), ranking 22nd in the league.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles has been one of the least effective defenses in the league, allowing the second-most pass yards in the NFL (291.2 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 14 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Chargers are top-10 this year, ranking ninth in the NFL with 918 total rushing yards allowed (102.0 allowed per game). They also rank 27th in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Defensively, Los Angeles ranks third in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (33.9%) and 15th in red-zone efficiency allowed (52.9%).

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 264.5 yards

: Over/Under 264.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

