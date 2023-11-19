Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon will be up against the Los Angeles Chargers and their 11th-ranked rushing defense in Week 11, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

This season, Dillon has accumulated a team-high 376 yards on 103 attempts (41.8 ypg), with one rushing TD. Plus, in the passing game, Dillon has amassed 12 receptions for 114 yards (12.7 ypg).

Dillon vs. the Chargers

Dillon vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games The Chargers have let one opposing rusher to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

10 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Chargers this season.

The Chargers surrender 102 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this season, the Chargers have given up 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 26th in NFL play.

A.J. Dillon Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 29.5 (-115)

Dillon Rushing Insights

Dillon hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in four of his nine opportunities this season (44.4%).

The Packers, who are 22nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.3% of the time while running 42.7%.

He has carried the ball in 103 of his team's 224 total rushing attempts this season (46.0%).

Dillon has rushed for a touchdown once this season in nine games played.

He has 5.3% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has 19 red zone carries for 46.3% of the team share (his team runs on 45.1% of its plays in the red zone).

A.J. Dillon Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-111)

Dillon Receiving Insights

In three of six games this year, Dillon has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Dillon has been targeted on 17 of his team's 301 passing attempts this season (5.6% target share).

He averages 6.7 yards per target this season (114 yards on 17 targets).

Dillon, in nine games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Dillon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

