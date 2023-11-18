The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents.

Wisconsin ranks 104th in points scored this year (22.2 points per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FBS with 19.6 points allowed per game. Nebraska ranks 13th-worst in points per game on offense (18.9), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in points allowed per game (18.2).

See more info below.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Wisconsin Nebraska 371.5 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.1 (118th) 332.6 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.9 (17th) 153.5 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.8 (29th) 218.0 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.3 (129th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (133rd) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has recorded 1,383 yards (138.3 ypg) on 145-of-224 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 186 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Braelon Allen has racked up 757 yards on 133 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner.

This season, Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (30.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's leads his squad with 596 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 56 receptions (out of 91 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has put up a 375-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes on 58 targets.

Chimere Dike has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska this season. He has 967 passing yards (96.7 per game) while completing 49% of his passes. He's tossed seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 483 yards (48.3 ypg) on 120 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has run for 364 yards across 88 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has totaled 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 246 (24.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has put together a 228-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 20 passes on 34 targets.

Marcus Washington's 15 targets have resulted in eight catches for 176 yards.

