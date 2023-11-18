Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Wisconsin Badgers and Nebraska Cornhuskers match up at 7:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Badgers. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (37) Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17

Week 12 Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Badgers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Badgers are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Wisconsin is 2-4 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

This year, three of the Badgers' nine games have gone over the point total.

Wisconsin games average 49.1 total points per game this season, 12.1 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Cornhuskers.

The Cornhuskers are 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this year.

Cornhuskers games have gone over the point total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The average total for Nebraska games this season is 5.4 more points than the point total of 37 in this outing.

Badgers vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 22.2 19.6 20.5 17.8 24.8 22.3 Nebraska 18.9 18.2 21.3 17.7 15.3 19

