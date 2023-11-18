How to Watch the Wild vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Having lost three in a row, the Minnesota Wild visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, starting at 11:00 AM ET.
Tune in to watch the Wild and Senators square off on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Avicii Arena in ,
Wild vs Senators Additional Info
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 63 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 30th in league action in goals against.
- The Wild rank 19th in the NHL with 49 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Defensively, the Wild have given up 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|15
|4
|12
|16
|6
|5
|33.3%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|15
|5
|10
|15
|14
|5
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|15
|8
|6
|14
|2
|6
|51.6%
|Ryan Hartman
|15
|7
|4
|11
|13
|11
|44.4%
|Patrick Maroon
|15
|2
|7
|9
|4
|4
|50%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators give up 3.4 goals per game (48 in total), 13th in the NHL.
- The Senators are ninth in the NHL in scoring (55 goals, 3.9 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Senators are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|14
|4
|16
|20
|19
|9
|48.5%
|Claude Giroux
|14
|5
|10
|15
|7
|7
|60.4%
|Mathieu Joseph
|14
|4
|10
|14
|6
|7
|41.2%
|Brady Tkachuk
|14
|10
|4
|14
|10
|9
|50%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|14
|3
|10
|13
|5
|2
|66.7%
