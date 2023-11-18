Having lost three in a row, the Minnesota Wild visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, starting at 11:00 AM ET.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Avicii Arena in ,

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Wild vs Senators Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 63 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 30th in league action in goals against.

The Wild rank 19th in the NHL with 49 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Defensively, the Wild have given up 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 15 4 12 16 6 5 33.3% Kirill Kaprizov 15 5 10 15 14 5 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 15 8 6 14 2 6 51.6% Ryan Hartman 15 7 4 11 13 11 44.4% Patrick Maroon 15 2 7 9 4 4 50%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators give up 3.4 goals per game (48 in total), 13th in the NHL.

The Senators are ninth in the NHL in scoring (55 goals, 3.9 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Senators are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Senators have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players