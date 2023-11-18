The Minnesota Wild's (5-8-2) injury report has five players listed ahead of their Saturday, November 18 game against the Ottawa Senators (7-7) at Avicii Arena, with a start time of 11:00 AM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Frederick Gaudreau C Out Undisclosed

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Thomas Chabot D Out Hand Ridly Greig C Out Lower Body Mark Kastelic C Out Lower Body

Wild vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: ,

, Arena: Avicii Arena

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 49 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.

Minnesota has allowed 63 total goals this season (4.2 per game), ranking 30th in the NHL.

Their -14 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (55 total, 3.9 per game).

They have the league's ninth-best goal differential at +7.

Wild vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-115) Wild (-105) 6.5

