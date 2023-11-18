College football Week 12 action includes two games with UAC teams. Check out the article below to get up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M

Week 12 UAC Results

Texas A&M 38 Abilene Christian 10

Pregame Favorite: Texas A&M (-41.5)

Texas A&M (-41.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

Texas A&M Leaders

Passing: Jaylen Henderson (16-for-23, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Jaylen Henderson (16-for-23, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Rueben Owens (18 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD)

Rueben Owens (18 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Muhsin Muhammad III (7 TAR, 4 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

Abilene Christian Leaders

Passing: Maverick McIvor (19-for-34, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Maverick McIvor (19-for-34, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jay'Veon Sunday (18 ATT, 87 YDS)

Jay'Veon Sunday (18 ATT, 87 YDS) Receiving: Blayne Taylor (14 TAR, 7 REC, 77 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Abilene Christian 448 Total Yards 242 273 Passing Yards 149 175 Rushing Yards 93 1 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 12 UAC Games

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Utah Tech Trailblazers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Greater Zion Stadium

Greater Zion Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

