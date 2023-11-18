Ryan Hartman will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators meet on Saturday at Avicii Arena, starting at 11:00 AM ET. Prop bets for Hartman are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Ryan Hartman vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Hartman has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:48 on the ice per game.

In five of 15 games this season, Hartman has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hartman has a point in seven of 15 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 15 games this season, Hartman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hartman's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hartman has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hartman Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are allowing 48 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 15 Games 2 11 Points 2 7 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

