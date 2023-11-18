Oregon, Washington, Week 12 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
As we head into Week 12 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the Pac-12? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Oregon
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win Pac-12: -145
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st
- Last Game: W 36-27 vs USC
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Oregon jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Arizona State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
2. Washington
- Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +150
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th
- Last Game: W 35-28 vs Utah
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Washington jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Oregon State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
3. Oregon State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th
- Last Game: W 62-17 vs Stanford
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Oregon State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Washington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
4. Arizona
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +3500
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th
- Last Game: W 34-31 vs Colorado
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Arizona jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Utah
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
5. Utah
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +2500
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th
- Last Game: L 35-28 vs Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Utah jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Arizona
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
6. USC
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 8-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +2000
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th
- Last Game: L 36-27 vs Oregon
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find USC jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: UCLA
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
7. UCLA
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd
- Last Game: L 17-7 vs Arizona State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UCLA jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ USC
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
8. Colorado
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th
- Last Game: L 34-31 vs Arizona
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Colorado jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Washington State
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Cal
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd
- Last Game: W 42-39 vs Washington State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cal jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Stanford
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
10. Washington State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd
- Last Game: L 42-39 vs Cal
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Washington State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Colorado
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. Arizona State
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th
- Last Game: W 17-7 vs UCLA
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Arizona State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Oregon
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
12. Stanford
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st
- Last Game: L 62-17 vs Oregon State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Stanford jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Cal
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.