ACC foes will clash when the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) meet the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Miami (FL) vs. Louisville?

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22
  • Miami (FL) has won 60% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-2).
  • The Hurricanes are 1-2 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
  • Louisville won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Cardinals have been at least a -105 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Louisville (+1)
  • In nine Miami (FL) games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in five chances).
  • In Louisville's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (46.5)
  • Six of Miami (FL)'s games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.
  • In the Louisville's 10 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 46.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 63.6 points per game, 17.1 points more than the point total of 46.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.4 49.1 49.8
Implied Total AVG 31 31.2 30.8
ATS Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

Louisville

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 50.7 51 50.3
Implied Total AVG 31.9 34 28.8
ATS Record 5-4-1 5-1-0 0-3-1
Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-0 3-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

