The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 AM ET. Will Matthew Boldy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

Boldy has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:02 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:43 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:09 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 2 0 2 21:29 Home L 5-3 10/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:03 Away L 7-4 10/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:15 Home W 2-0

Wild vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.