Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 18?
In the upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Brandon Duhaime to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Duhaime stats and insights
- Duhaime has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Duhaime has zero points on the power play.
- Duhaime's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Duhaime recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|6:34
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|9:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:54
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 7-4
Wild vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
