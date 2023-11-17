Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) host the Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) at Kohl Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats
- Wisconsin won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Wisconsin (13-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 10.4% less often than Robert Morris (16-13-0) last year.
Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wisconsin
|65.3
|134.6
|63.6
|130.4
|129.6
|Robert Morris
|69.3
|134.6
|66.8
|130.4
|137.4
Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Badgers recorded just 1.5 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Colonials allowed (66.8).
- When Wisconsin totaled more than 66.8 points last season, it went 5-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wisconsin
|13-16-0
|14-15-0
|Robert Morris
|16-13-0
|11-18-0
Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wisconsin
|Robert Morris
|11-6
|Home Record
|11-4
|6-6
|Away Record
|5-10
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|66.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.1
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
