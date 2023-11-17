The Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) will face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Kohl Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on B1G+.

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)

Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)

Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Robert Morris AVG Robert Morris Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 69.3 235th 30th 63.6 Points Allowed 66.8 77th 302nd 29.5 Rebounds 32.5 126th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.1 210th 300th 11.6 Assists 13.8 117th 1st 8.0 Turnovers 12.6 258th

