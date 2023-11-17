Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) battle the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Kohl Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Robert Morris Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-19.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-19.5)
|139.5
|-4500
|+1600
Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Wisconsin went 13-16-0 ATS last season.
- The Badgers and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.
- Robert Morris won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Last season, 11 of the Colonials' games hit the over.
Wisconsin Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Oddsmakers rate Wisconsin considerably higher (38th in the country) than the computer rankings do (139th).
- Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
