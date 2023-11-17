The Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Kohl Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Badgers had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Colonials' opponents hit.
  • In games Wisconsin shot higher than 43.3% from the field, it went 10-2 overall.
  • The Colonials ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball. The Badgers finished 302nd.
  • Last year, the Badgers put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Colonials gave up (66.8).
  • Wisconsin had a 7-4 record last season when putting up more than 66.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

  • On offense, Wisconsin posted 66.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in away games.
  • The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71).
  • At home, Wisconsin sunk 0.8 more treys per game (8.5) than in road games (7.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Arkansas State W 105-76 Kohl Center
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris - Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.