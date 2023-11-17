How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Kohl Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: B1G+
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- Last season, the Badgers had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Colonials' opponents hit.
- In games Wisconsin shot higher than 43.3% from the field, it went 10-2 overall.
- The Colonials ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball. The Badgers finished 302nd.
- Last year, the Badgers put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Colonials gave up (66.8).
- Wisconsin had a 7-4 record last season when putting up more than 66.8 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, Wisconsin posted 66.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in away games.
- The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71).
- At home, Wisconsin sunk 0.8 more treys per game (8.5) than in road games (7.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 105-76
|Kohl Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
