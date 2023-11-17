Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Portage County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Portage County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School at Almond-Bancroft High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Almond, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
