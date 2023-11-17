Michigan State vs. Butler: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Butler matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Michigan State vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-8.5)
|139.5
|-450
|+320
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-8.5)
|139.5
|-410
|+315
Michigan State vs. Butler Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Michigan State compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Spartans games hit the over 17 out of 31 times last season.
- Butler covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, 10 of the Bulldogs' games went over the point total.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Bookmakers rate Michigan State much higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (145th).
- The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
