Giannis Antetokounmpo could make a big impact for the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Charlotte Hornets.

In his last action, a 118-109 win over the Bulls, Antetokounmpo totaled 35 points and 11 rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Antetokounmpo's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-110)

Over 30.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (+110)

Over 11.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-118)

Over 4.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-120)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the league last year, allowing 117.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Hornets allowed 46.2 rebounds per game last year, 29th in the league in that category.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.9.

Looking at three-point defense, the Hornets were ranked 12th in the NBA last season, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 36 34 18 4 1 0 0 1/6/2023 22 9 4 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.