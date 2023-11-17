Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball and others are listed when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Friday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSWI

BSSE and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: -104)

Antetokounmpo's 24.5 points per game average is 6.0 less than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 11.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Friday.

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 1.5 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Antetokounmpo's zero made three-pointers per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -118)

Friday's over/under for Damian Lillard is 28.5. That is 6.0 more than his season average.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Friday's over/under (6.5).

He has made three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +114) 9.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -135)

Ball's 14.3 points per game are 12.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Ball averages nine assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Ball has hit two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.