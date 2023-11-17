How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) after losing four straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Bucks.
Bucks vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Bucks vs Hornets Additional Info
|Bucks vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bucks vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Hornets Prediction
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 49% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 49% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Bucks are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 10th.
- The 117 points per game the Bucks average are only 4.9 fewer points than the Hornets give up (121.9).
- Milwaukee has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 121.9 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are averaging 116.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.5 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (117.8).
- In 2023-24, Milwaukee is giving up 115 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 121.
- When playing at home, the Bucks are averaging 0.8 more three-pointers per game (14.2) than when playing on the road (13.4). However, they sport a lower three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in road games (37.9%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Livingston
|Out
|Ankle
|MarJon Beauchamp
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
