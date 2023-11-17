Bucks vs. Hornets November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSWI
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He's also draining 54.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Damian Lillard is putting up 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He's sinking 34.4% of his shots from the field and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per game.
- The Bucks are receiving 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Malik Beasley this season.
- The Bucks are receiving 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Bobby Portis this season.
- Brook Lopez is averaging 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is making 55.6% of his shots from the floor and 55.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier put up 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year.
- Per game, P.J. Washington recorded 15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- LaMelo Ball put up 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He also drained 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 4.0 treys per contest.
- Gordon Hayward's numbers last season were 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He made 47.5% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 triples.
- Nick Richards recorded 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists. He drained 62.9% of his shots from the field.
Bucks vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hornets
|Bucks
|111.0
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|117.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|33.0%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
