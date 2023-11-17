Bobby Portis will take the court for the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Charlotte Hornets.

Portis, in his last game, had 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 128-112 win over the Raptors.

Now let's break down Portis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Over 11.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-115)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the league last year, giving up 117.2 points per contest.

The Hornets conceded 46.2 rebounds on average last season, 29th in the NBA.

The Hornets gave up 25.9 assists per contest last year (19th in the league).

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Hornets were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Bobby Portis vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 23 19 12 3 3 0 1 12/3/2022 31 20 8 7 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.