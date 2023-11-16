The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Boston College Eagles (6-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Panthers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Pittsburgh vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Pittsburgh (-2.5) 47.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Pittsburgh (-1.5) 47.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has won two games against the spread this season.

The Panthers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Boston College has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Eagles have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

Pittsburgh & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

Pittsburgh To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

