NFL Week 11 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After studying the 14 games on the Week 11 slate in the NFL, our best bet suggestion is Browns -1. For more suggestions, which could lead to parlay opportunities, scroll down.
BetMGM Promo Code
Best Week 11 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Pick: Cleveland -1 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cleveland by 10.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Los Angeles +1 vs. Seattle
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Los Angeles by 0.9 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Minnesota +2.5 vs. Denver
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 4.8 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Kansas City -2.5 vs. Philadelphia
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas City by 4.7 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Los Angeles -3 vs. Green Bay
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Los Angeles by 3.9 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Take advantage of these best bet suggestions and bet on any game with BetMGM!
Best Week 11 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Under 46 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Total: 42.1 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 33 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Total: 40.1 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 45.5 - Philadelphia vs. Kansas City
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Total: 44.3 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 41.5 - Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Total: 41.4 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 40 - Tennessee vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Total: 40.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.