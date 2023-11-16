The Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) play the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at D.J. Sokol Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Green Bay vs. Creighton 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix scored an average of 67.9 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays gave up.

Green Bay had a 24-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 71 points.

Last year, the Bluejays averaged 16.6 more points per game (71) than the Phoenix allowed (54.4).

Creighton had a 21-6 record last season when putting up more than 54.4 points.

Green Bay Schedule