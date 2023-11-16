Thursday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) and the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with Green Bay securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 16.

The Phoenix came out on top in their most recent matchup 88-62 against Illinois State on Saturday.

Green Bay vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Green Bay vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 72, Creighton 67

Other Horizon Predictions

Green Bay Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Phoenix outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game last season with a +460 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.9 points per game (125th in college basketball) and allowed 54.4 per outing (11th in college basketball).

Green Bay scored fewer points in conference action (67.2 per game) than overall (67.9).

The Phoenix averaged 70.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.2 away.

Green Bay conceded fewer points at home (51.9 per game) than on the road (55.6) last season.

