The Carolina Hurricanes (9-6) will attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-250) Flyers (+200) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have finished 9-4 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, Carolina has gone 2-1 (winning 66.7%).

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals eight times.

Flyers Betting Insights

The Flyers have been made an underdog 11 times this season, and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +200 or more in one game this season and lost.

The implied probability of a win by the Flyers, based on the moneyline, is 33.3%.

Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in nine of 15 games this season.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 50 (11th) Goals 48 (17th) 49 (18th) Goals Allowed 46 (16th) 14 (6th) Power Play Goals 4 (30th) 12 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (14th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 6-4-0 overall.

Carolina went over in three of its past 10 contests.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes are ranked 11th in the league with 50 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 17th in the NHL.

Flyers Advanced Stats

The Flyers went 4-6-0 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 line versus the spread during that span.

Philadelphia has gone over the total in four of its past 10 games.

The Flyers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Flyers and their opponents are scoring 0.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.1 goals.

The Flyers' 48 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

The Flyers have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 46 total, which ranks 16th among NHL teams.

Their +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

